Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 197,449 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 3.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Energy Transfer worth $59,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.