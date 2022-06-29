Energo Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,755.19 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $122,755.19 and $6,820.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energo has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

