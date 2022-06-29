ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF)

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

