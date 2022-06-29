Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

