Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

