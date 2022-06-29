Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.