Ellevest Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.