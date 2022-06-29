Ellevest Inc. Has $42.33 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,975 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

