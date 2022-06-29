Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

