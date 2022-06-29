Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO opened at $535.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.93 and a 200-day moving average of $572.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.