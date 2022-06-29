Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,283 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.