Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $323.13. 19,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average is $277.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

