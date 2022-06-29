Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 54665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.0378289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

