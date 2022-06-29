Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

