Elanor Investors Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ENN)

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.
Elanor Investors Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
