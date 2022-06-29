Edison International (EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on July 31st

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 150.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

