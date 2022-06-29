Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.06. 9,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.