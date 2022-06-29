Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,210. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

