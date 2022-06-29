Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. 26,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.