Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 10,147 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 143,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,085,000 after buying an additional 61,483 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 326,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,600,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

