Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI)

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.
