Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 76,800 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Plains GP worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 43,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 52,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

PAGP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 39,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

