Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 265.08, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

