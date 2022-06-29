Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,433 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 9,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,075. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

