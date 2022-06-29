Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,812. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.65.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.