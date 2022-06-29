Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. 79,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

