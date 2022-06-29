Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 424,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 41,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

