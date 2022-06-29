Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.56. 124,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average is $202.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.