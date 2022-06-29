Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.40.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 112,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

