Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.