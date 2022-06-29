e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.64

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $580,820.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.02367538 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00079236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014500 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

