Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 3% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.53. 21,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,363,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

