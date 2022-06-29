Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 3% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.53. 21,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,363,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.