Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

