Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 35.26 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of £128.55 million and a PE ratio of 583.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.51. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUKE. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

