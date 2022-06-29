Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00177821 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.92 or 0.01050198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

