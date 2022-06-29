Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80 -8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 -28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.12 billion.

DLTR stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. 8,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,117. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

