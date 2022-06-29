Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.89 and its 200 day moving average is $235.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

