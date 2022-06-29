Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,909. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

