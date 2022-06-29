Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 19448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

