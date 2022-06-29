Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

