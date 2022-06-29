Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,468.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 91,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

