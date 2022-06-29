Digital Fitness Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $154,838.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.52 or 0.26163006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00187358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00089172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014808 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,164,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.