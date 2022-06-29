DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DIGG has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $8,114.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,309.58 or 0.16498204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.28 or 0.26122696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00184484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00084652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

