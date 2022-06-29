Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.37

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 178295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXT shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

