Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 171862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.28) to €16.30 ($17.34) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 497,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,733,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 111,439 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

