Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

