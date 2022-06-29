Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,700 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 325,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,958,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

