Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.92 and a 200 day moving average of $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.