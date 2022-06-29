Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

GD opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

