Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

